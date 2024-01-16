Mounting anxiety in Coalition about fate of proposed referendums

It will be up to the Government parties, ad hoc groups and non-governmental organisations, to mount a campaign in favour of the proposed constitutional changes. Photograph: PA

There is growing concern in Government about the fate of the proposed constitutional referendums on deleting the reference to women’s duties in the home and extending the definition of the family.

Several senior Government sources yesterday expressed scepticism about the prospects for the referendum which is expected to be held on March 8th, which is also International Women’s Day.

Legislation to approve the referendum is due to be completed in the Dáil tomorrow and will be debated in the Seanad next week.

Though several Opposition parties, including Labour, the Social Democrats and People Before Profit, have pledged to table amendments to change the wording of the Government’s proposed constitutional change, the Coalition is not expected to accept any amendments.

Instead, it will seek to finalise passage of the referendum Bill through the Dáil when it returns after the Christmas break and push the Bill through the Seanad when that body returns next week. That would clear that way — once the President has signed the Bill into law — for the polling day to be designated formally.

That would mean that the Electoral Commission could begin a nationwide information campaign intended to educate voters about the proposed change to the constitution — though not to advocate either for or against the amendment.

It will be up to the Government parties, as well as ad hoc groups and non-governmental organisations, to mount a campaign in favour of the proposed changes to the constitution. Several organisations, including the National Women’s Council and One Family, have said they will campaign in favour. Both organisations receive substantial state funding, though they are precluded from using State funding for campaigning purposes.

But some senior Government sources expressed fears that the referendum would not be passed, with some comparing it to the children’s rights amendment in 2012 when a proposal to insert recognition of children’s rights into the referendum was passed only by a narrow majority with a low turnout.

“This doesn’t enthuse people in the way that marriage equality and repeal did,” said a senior source.

“It’s a free shot to kick the Government,” said another at the heart of Government. “I’d say the chance of it passing is less than 50-50.”

But chief executive of One Family Karen Kiernan, an organisation for one-parent families and people sharing parenting or separating, has said that the upcoming referendums on the family will form “part of the reparation process” aimed at addressing how thousands of single mothers and their children were mistreated by the State and broader society for decades,

At the unveiling of its campaign for a Yes vote on the family and care referendums on March 8th, Ms Kiernan stressed the need for a strong turnout and broad support for the measures.