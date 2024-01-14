Just four politicians apply for security allowance as some complain scheme is ‘flawed’

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl said the new allowance was developed to contribute to costs, not cover the full amount. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Just four politicians have so far applied for an allowance of up to €5,000 to improve security at their homes or offices amid complaints the scheme has problems and is “flawed”.

There have been fears for the safety of politicians in recent years with threats made to individual representatives and incidents and protests that have occurred at some TDs’ homes and at constituency offices.

The new security requirements allowance (SRA) for Oireachtas members was introduced in May 2023.

As of December 20th last year there had been just four applications, not all for the full €5,000.

The SRA allows a once-off financial contribution of up to €5,000, or half of security costs incurred, whichever is the lesser.

It can be spent on safety measures for a politicians’ staff, office or home.

The measures like intruder alarms, panic buttons or CCTV must be recommended by gardaí following a security review of the relevant premises.

Under the rules, the security equipment must be installed by someone registered with the Private Security Authority (PSA).

Records released under the Freedom of Information Act show that two deputies raised concerns about the terms of the scheme with Oireachtas authorities.

Their emails were shared with Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl in September.

The first said there is an issue with the once-off nature of the support and the 50 per cent funding element and “combined this poses a problem for members.”

The TD had no issue with the €5,000 sum.

However, they outlined how a Garda report recommended an intercom and buzzer system for their office, decals for the window, CCTV and an alarm system.

They wanted to proceed with the first two elements and install the CCTV and alarm later “when I have more resources available”.

The TD suggested the maximum of €5,000 should be allowable and it should not matter if members claim it for two or three projects over a period of time.

The TD also suggested the 50 per cent rule should only apply to a politicians’ home and that it “should be 100 per cent” for offices “because that is where our staff work and it shouldn’t be the case that if a member does not have €5,000 to match the €5,000 ... they cannot get the works required completed.”

The other deputy said the requirement to use a PSA registered person for the work “is unnecessary and adds cost.”

They complained that the allowance only covers half the cost saying “if a front of house public servant had a Garda review recommendation in hand, we both know it would be 100 per cent covered. The security allowance has been provided as a result of our profession. Is a garda’s home security different, a HSE official, a minister? ... I believe the scheme is flawed.”

Mr Ó Fearghaíl told The Irish Times he got the complaints and “appreciated the points that people made.”

However, he said the new allowance was developed to contribute to costs, not cover the full amount.

He said: “We’ll see how it works ... If it proves to be inadequate we’ll revisit it and see how it needs to be tweaked. But for the time being, it’s the scheme that’s in place and I would encourage members, if they need it, to use it.”