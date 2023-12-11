Cuts to social welfare for Ukrainian refugees would only apply to those in State accommodation

More than 100,000 refugees from Ukraine have arrived in Ireland since the Russian invasion last year. Photograph: iStock

If the Government approves cuts in social welfare supports for Ukrainian refugees it will only be for people who are being provided with accommodation by the State, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

Significant changes to the assistance being offered to people fleeing the war in Ukraine are under consideration amid the huge pressure on Ireland’s system for housing refugees.

Ministers took part in a Cabinet committee meeting on Ukraine on Monday afternoon with an expectation that the Coalition leaders would discuss proposed changes later in the evening.

It is still unclear whether the proposals will be brought to a full Cabinet meeting for approval on Tuesday.

Sources in Government suggested there is a good chance that this will happen but Mr Varadkar also indicated that it could be at a future Cabinet meeting.

Legislation would have to be passed by the Oireachtas to bring about the proposed changes, which would not apply to the 100,000 existing Ukrainian refugees in Ireland, only to future arrivals.

Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has proposed limiting State-provided accommodation to 90 days before people would be asked to find their own housing.

Ministers are also considering a proposal to cut social welfare payments for Ukrainian refugees from the current entitlement to the €220 per week jobseekers’ allowance to a payment of €38.80, the sum currently paid to asylum seekers from other countries.

Mr Varadkar said on Monday: “That decision isn’t made yet. If we reduce the payment to something like that number [€38.80], that would only be for people who are being provided with State accommodation.”

He added: “At the moment, we provide accommodation to people coming here from Ukraine indefinitely and at the same time pay social welfare, whereas the change, if we make it, will be saying that we can’t promise you accommodation indefinitely, but while we do provide you accommodation, you won’t receive the full amount of social welfare because generally speaking somebody who is receiving social welfare would have to pay rent and would have to pay for their food and utilities, for example.”

During a visit to Co Leitrim, Mr Varadkar also told reporters that he is proud that Ireland has been able to welcome about 100,000 Ukrainian people fleeing the war, adding that they remain welcome. He also noted that 15,000 Ukrainian adults are working in Ireland and there are 15,000 Ukrainian children in school here.

On the proposals under consideration, he said: “the basic principle that we’re going to apply is what we offer people fleeing Ukraine in Ireland should be similar to what’s offered in other parts of Western Europe.

“In most cases in Western Europe people are offered accommodation but not indefinitely,” he said. “And if you are being provided with accommodation, food, board, lodging, heat and light by the state, you don’t get the full social welfare payment.”

Mr Varadkar also said the “knock-on effects” of changes to the supports on offer must also be considered. “Notwithstanding all the new homes being built, there is a housing shortage in the country and we don’t want to do anything to make that worse,” he said.

He said the proposed changes are “less about people arriving from Ukraine and more about what we call secondary movements, people moving from other parts of Western Europe to Ireland having spent some time there.”

Earlier in the day, Mr Varadkar was asked in Galway about what would happen should Ukrainian people be unable to find accommodation after 90 days.

Mr Varadkar referenced the example of 5,000 people who still live in direct provision centres despite being granted international protection and the right to stay in Ireland saying: “we’re not going to throw people out of their accommodation if they have nowhere to go.”

Mr Varadkar said: “that’s the kind of contingency planning that we have to make.”

Meanwhile, Deirdre Garvey, the secretary general of the Irish Red Cross said her organisation “would be concerned if Ukrainians were to be obliged to source and pay for their own accommodation” after 90 days.

She said the residential rental sector is “under extreme pressure” and “there are few opportunities available, even to those who have the economic means”.

Ms Garvey said few Ukrainian refugees in Ireland can afford to enter the rental sector independently and supports such as the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) are not available to them.

“It is clear that the proposed measure is not intended to manage the accommodation crisis… but to send a message of deterrence to others thinking of travelling to Ireland,” she said. “Such an approach is a sledgehammer and other solutions should be found.”