Helen McEntee: Minister for Justice faces vote of no confidence in Dáil after Dublin riots

Dáil Éireann: Minister for Justice Helen McEntee (third from left in front) faces vote of no confidence. Photograph: Dáil Éireann/Oireachtas TV

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee faces a motion of confidence in the Dáil on Tuesday afternoon.

The motion has been tabled by Sinn Féin in light of the violence and rioting which followed an attack on young schoolchildren in Dublin city centre last month.

The debate began around 4.20pm, with a vote on the motion expected around 6.45pm.

Speaking on her way into Cabinet this morning, Ms McEntee said she was happy that she had the support of her colleagues regarding the motion while described it a “distraction”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has indicates the Government is tabling a counter motion to Sinn Féin’s vote of no confidence in Ms McEntee and that her record as Minister for Justice speaks for itself

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said the recent violence in Dublin city centre is a challenge “to all of us” in the Dáil

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald says she has full confidence in An Garda Síochána but “zero confidence” in the Minister for Justice, that her position is “untenable” and that she “must go”

Ms McEntee said on Tuesday morning before Cabinet in advance of the vote that she is “getting on with my work and there’s a huge amount to be done”

Opposition TDs have called into question the response of An Garda Síochána to recent rioting and looting in Dublin city centre as well as Ms McEntee’s ministerial position

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said her party was “forced to put down a motion of no confidence” because the “Government is not listening”

Earlier on Tuesday, X, formerly known as Twitter, disputed claims by Ms McEntee that it did not engage with Government on the riots

The Government is expected to win the vote comfortably, with the additional support of a number of Independent TDs.

Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan has been offered a pair for the vote and will be able to stay on at the Cop28 negotiations in Dubai.

He had been due to fly home overnight on Monday to vote and then to return on an overnight flight to the UN climate talks on Wednesday, but Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore has offered him a pair.

Government and Opposition benches starting to fill, motion to start shortly.

Kicking off proceedings, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar indicates the Government is tabling a counter motion to Sinn Féin’s.

He begins by saying his thoughts are first and foremost with the schoolchildren involved in the attack last month and thanks gardaí and frontline workers.

Mr Varadkar says he has known the Minister for Justice for nearly 20 years, that he worked on her by-election campaign and appointed her as a junior minister in 2017.

He describes her as trustworthy, sincere, intelligent and loyal, and someone he turns to in difficult times.

Mr Varadkar says Ms McEntee’s record speaks for itself and that Garda recruitment is recovering, that she negotiated the highest budget for Garda ever.

He said the State needs a tough response to the riots, which was clear. He added that the riots don’t reflect the wishes of the vast majority of people in Dublin’s north inner city.

The Taoiseach describes Sinn Féin’s no confidence motion as a political stunt, unnecessary and counterproductive.

He says removing Ms McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris would be a victory for those who engaged in violence in the capital last month. Mr Varadkar adds that he wouldn’t have confidence in a Sinn Féin member becoming a Minister for Justice.

He says gardaí will be visible on the streets and will do whatever it takes to make people feel safe.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin says the recent violence could not be more serious and cannot be tolerated.

He says it represents a challenge “to all of us here”. Mr Martin says the sad reality was the debate has nothing to do with the issues of policing and was yet again solely about Sinn Féin pursuing a cynical and aggressive approach to Opposition.

Mr Martin goes on to take aim at Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and says she ought to be more open when answering questions about her personal support for the political career of a “notorious violent criminal”.

He adds that a remark from Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly to “take out” the Minister for Justice was appalling and hoped she would have had the “decency” to withdraw it.

He says to call for an opponent to be taken out is “not something we should allow to be normalised”.

Minister for Media Catherine Martin says now is not the time to be playing “petty party politics”, to stoke division or seek political instability and it “certainly not the time to be looking for headlines and heads”.

Ms Martin says Ms McEntee has been a “proactive” Minister for Justice driving modernisation of Ireland’s laws to counteract hate crime and hate speech.

Ms McDonald says the streets of north inner city haven’t been safe for a long time.

She says over the course of Fine Gael’s 12 years in Government people have been robbed of their safety.

Ms McDonald says Garda stations have been closed while community Garda numbers have decimated.

She says the Government’s response to lawlessness has been at best to skirt around the problem and at worst to completely abandon communities.

Ms McDonald says what occurred in the aftermath of the stabbing incident outside the school was a “catastrophic unprecedented collapse in public safety”.

She says the riots were entirely predictable and were openly orchestrated immediately following the attack but there were “no plans to respond”.

Ms McDonald says she has full confidence in An Garda Síochána but “zero confidence” in the Minister for Justice.

Ms McDonald claims in the Dáil that it took nearly two weeks for the Government to reach out to the school community of Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire.

Mr Varadkar says Ms McDonald has misled the Dáil and that there was contact from the Government to the school within 24 hours.

He says the Sinn Féin leader knows several ministers got in touch and has deliberately misled the House. Ms McDonald says she will not withdraw the comment. She goes on to say that Ms McEntee’s position is “untenable” and that she “must go”.

Sinn Féin’s justice spokesman Pa Daly says his party had “no choice but to bring this motion because the problem is so serious”.

He says Government spokespersons have engaged in distraction and delusion and there has been no solid proposals put forward.

Mr Daly says the Government is out of touch, has lost credibility and is not listening.

Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly says Dublin city centre has not felt safe for a long time and that she has no faith that things will get better with the current Minister for Justice or Government.

She says business owners in the city have been in touch with her about concerns around shoplifting, break-ins and threats to staff.

Ms O’Reilly says it was only in the aftermath of the riots that such business owners were promised a meeting with the Minister despite asking for one for a year.

Labour’s justice spokesman Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says his party will not be supporting the Government’s motion.

He acknowledges the Minister for Justice has had successes in terms of gender based and domestic violence and hate crime legislation but adds her failures are “not yours alone” and the Government must also take responsibility.

Mr Ó Ríordáin says it makes no sense the Garda force is at the same level it was 20 years ago with a growth in population by over a million people in that time.

He says the Minister’s rhetoric over the last 12 days gives his party “no confidence”. The Labour TD references Helen McEntee’s use of the term “scumbags” and says there wasn’t a youth worker in the city who didn’t think she had made all their jobs more difficult.

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe describes Ms McDonald’s earlier speech as “disgraceful” and at times “disturbing”.

He says she alleged it was up to two weeks before the Government got in touch with Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire following the attack, which was wrong and that Ms McDonald knew this.

“Not only is that wrong, you also know that it’s wrong,” he tells his constituency rival.

Mr Donohoe says there is nobody he would rather have as the Minister for Justice than Helen McEntee. He says her compassion, empathy and steeliness in rising to the current challenge is “what we need”.

Mr Donohoe says when the country needed unity, Sinn Féin offered division and that when communities needed stability, the party offered instability.

He adds the Government knows more work needs to be done.

Government Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton references Ms O’Reilly holding up a picture of a man apparently intoxicated outside the school where the stabbing incident took place in the chamber last week.

She says it was a cheap publicity stunt and adds it was posted by the Sinn Féin leader on her social media account.

“A baseless connection was made between someone in addiction being a danger to children and the wider public,” Naughton says.

“An innocent person was put forward as someone to be feared and avoided ... We know the truth now, the mask of Sinn Féin has slipped.

“There clearly isn’t one vulnerable group that Sinn Féin won’t use for their own political ends.”