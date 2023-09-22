RTÉ pay controversy: PAC seeking legal advice over missing documents

The chair of the committee Brian Stanley said there were questions that needed to be answered by RTÉ in relation to exit packages.

The Public Accounts Committee is seeking legal advice over RTÉ's failure to provide documents detailing the financial packages of a number of its executives.

The chair of the committee, Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley, said there were questions that needed to be answered by RTÉ in relation to exit packages.

A substantial folio of documents had been received by the PAC, but others relating to the voluntary exit packages of Geraldine O’Leary and Breda O’Keefe, and the contract for former director general Dee Forbes had not been provided.

“We didn’t get these and that’s very disappointing because they are three people who have been central to all of this,” he told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

READ MORE

Mr Stanley said the details of the voluntary exit packages needed to be clarified. Questions remained about how they were agreed.

“We want to know, is there a framework there for senior executives around a voluntary exit when their terms are up, around when they reach pension age because there are different situations? And what is the situation regarding the new staff in RTÉ? Because I spoke to ordinary staff in RTÉ and some people that I would term maybe mid-level in RTÉ and no one seems to have these packages. So we’re interested to know what packages were available for senior executives.

“What is there to know for senior executives? We need to turn to the future. If it’s just a case that there was hefty voluntary exit packages that weren’t justified, has that come to an end? That’s what I want to know.

“I certainly wouldn’t be suggesting that we seek to compel these documents. We will be seeking our own legal advice on this. We’ve been taking legal advice throughout this process from the parliamentary legal advisers.”

There was “a very straight question” for RTÉ to answer, he said. What system was in place for senior executives who were exiting. What packages were there, were there any exceptions?

The public needed to know and the best way to do that was to put all the facts on the table and for the individuals involved to come before the PAC and spell out exactly what was going on. These matters needed to be cleared up to ensure the future of public service broadcasting, he said.