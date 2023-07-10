People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith to retire from politics at next general election

Brid Smith TD has announced she will retire from politics at the time of the next general election, having served two terms in the Dáil. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith has announced she will retire from politics at the time of the next general election, having served two terms in the Dáil.

Ms Smith (61) is a former trade unionist and veteran of many campaigns organised by People Before Profit and the Socialist Workers Party over the past three decades, including those against bin charges and anti-water charges.

A councillor on Dublin City Council representing Ballyfermot since 2009, Ms Smith ran unsuccessfully for Dáil Éireann on three occasions before winning a seat in Dublin South Central in the 2016 general election.

She retained the seat in the 2020 election on the back of a huge transfer from Sinn Féin’s Aengus Ó Snodaigh, who topped the poll.

People Before Profit has already announced that Ballyfermot councillor, Hazel de Nortúin has been chosen as Ms Smith’s successor in the constituency, and will contest the next general election on behalf of the party.

Ms Smith can trace her own political lineage back to the leaders of the 1916 rising and has been a trade unionist and leftist politician for the entirety of her career. She has been centrally involved with abortion rights campaign for many decades, and is currently continuing to advocate for a further liberalisation of abortion laws.

She told The Irish Times women’s podcast that she had an abortion in the 1980s at the age of 27 and was supported by family and friends. One of five People Before Profit TDs in the Dáil, her seat was considered somewhat vulnerable to Sinn Féin. It would have won at least two seats in the five-seat constituency in 2020 had it run more than a single candidate.

Ms Smith has been a very effective performer in the Dáil and in Oireachtas committees and, like her three People Before Profit colleagues, she has been a constant presence and voice at rallies and campaigns, and left-wing events.