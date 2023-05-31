Gardaí being only people at protests without cameras is ‘absolutely ridiculous’, Harris says

On his last day as acting Minister for Justice, Simon Harris said he was keen to see facial recognition technology rolled out swiftly. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Minister for Justice Simon Harris has said it is “absolutely ridiculous” that the only people at a public protest who cannot use a camera are members of An Garda Síochána.

On his last day in the role, with Helen McEntee set to return from maternity leave on Thursday, Mr Harris said he was determined to ensure that legislation to allow the use of facial recognition technology (FRT) by gardaí would be enacted as quickly as possible.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous, and beyond ridiculous, that we live in a country where the only people at a protest without a camera is a member of An Garda Síochána. It’s not acceptable,” he said.

Mr Harris said the situation as it stood was that gardaí investigating cybercrime and online child abuse had to sift manually through online images and videos and were unable to use technology to identify the perpetrators.

“Imagine that they have to physically sit and watch some of the most horrific images imaginable. Imagine the impact it has on the garda,” he said.

“Imagine how long it takes for the gardaí to manually search to find the perpetrator and stop the abuse. Think of the impact of the lack of that technology to work with Interpol, with (other) European police forces, to fulfil our obligations.”

The Minister was speaking outside Mountjoy Prison in Dublin, along with Minister of State James Browne, after they chaired a meeting of a Prison Education Task Force, designed to reduce recidivism by promoting educational supports and opportunities.

Objections

The introduction of FRT has been stalled by objections raised by the Green Party surrounding the extent of the related powers, the need for proper safeguards and concerns around individual liberties and rights.

Mr Harris said a compromise paper had been produced and good progress had been made within Government. He said he was satisfied a “landing zone” would be found which would be acceptable to all.

However, he stressed the urgency of the situation as he saw it. “It’s time to make the decision. The Garda Síochána can’t wait any longer

“That decision has to come to the Cabinet table and it’s a matter for the leaders to decide. But I see absolutely no reason why this can’t be decided. I think if there was a failure to act on this, within weeks I think that would raise very serious questions about how we are protecting the Gardai in this country and how we tackle a serious problem.”

Mr Harris said he accepted there were broader questions about the use of new technologies and artificial intelligence and he agreed that such decisions should not be rushed. He also signalled that live use of FRT was an area that merited close consideration.

Limited circumstances

However, he added that supplying FRT technology to gardaí in “a very limited set of circumstances” was the right thing to do. He said the force need technology to assist members in investigating images they already had in their possession.

“They have them. They are not new. Having the technology enables the gardaí to to break up online child abuse and the criminal gangs involved,” he said.

In relation to gardaí being allowed to wear cameras in certain circumstances, Mr Harris said it was all very well arguing about the matter in the abstract but most people did not have to put on a uniform each day.

“Gardaí put themselves in harm’s way,” he said. “A total of 89 men and women have been killed in the line of duty. There are attacks on gardaí almost every single day. And as Minister for Justice I wouldn’t have been doing my job if I didn’t articulate these concerns.”