New powers could give State access to ‘absolute treasure trove’ in safe deposit boxes

Photograph: iStock

Duelling pistols and ceremonial swords, artworks, coins and jewellery – new powers could help the State unearth a veritable Aladdin’s cave of artefacts locked away in bank vaults for generations.

Countless safe deposit boxes, chests, envelopes and other stores have lain undisturbed since as far back as the late 1700s. But now Irish museum officials could be given powers to open them up and peer inside, potentially seizing their contents for public display.

“It’s like suddenly finding an absolute treasure trove,” said Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív, who has been pushing the proposed legislation for the last five years, offering the tantalising list of potential prizes.

However, at a scrutiny hearing before the Oireachtas Social Protection Committee on Wednesday, Government officials raised several concerns about the draft legislation, including cost, indemnity and the sheer level of potential work involved.

Committee deputy chair Marc Ó Cathasaigh noted the lack of knowledge regarding “how many of these objects or boxes or caskets” ultimately await discovery. Neither the Department of Finance nor the Central Bank of Ireland holds data.

In its initial drafting, the Private Members’ Bill on Safe Deposit Boxes and Related Deposits would create a register of unclaimed storage boxes that have been unopened for at least 80 years, thereby making it unlikely the initial owner is still alive.

Once no other rightful heir is found, officials acting under the authority of the director of the National Museum of Ireland would assess the contents to see what artefacts might offer value to public institutions. Much like the Dormant Accounts Fund (DAF), which deals with cash deposits and which partially inspired the Bill, valuables can be retrospectively claimed by rightful owners.

Mr Ó Cuív explained the oldest unclaimed boxes would be accessed first, it being far less likely a claimant would appear.

Whenever agreement is reached on the draft detail, the overriding question will remain how many boxes exist and how many will provide something of interest, and to whom.

“Several boxes could be opened without any value but something remarkable could [eventually] be turned up,” said Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire.

Other complications have emerged. Ken Jordan, principal officer at the Department of Community and Rural Development, told the committee of concerns over the “extensive role” of the director of the National Museum regarding processing and the potential volume of items.

“What happens if a rightful owner demands [an] item that has been sold?” he said, addressing various remaining areas of consideration. Questions also surround the disposal of unclaimed items in a process that would see sale proceeds transferred to the DAF.

Mr Jordan said that in the case of the DAF, about €25 million a year is claimed retrospectively.

“I’m sure if something of value is found, people will appear [to claim it],” he said.

Deirdre Mahony, principal officer at the Department of Culture and Arts with responsibility for the National Museum, said there was anecdotal evidence that most boxes contain material of personal importance but which would not meet “the high standards of the national collections”.