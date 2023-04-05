Figures on tenancies terminated not passed on to Darragh O’Brien

Preliminary data on tenancies terminated in the second half of 2022 was not shared with Darragh O’Brien before the eviction-ban decision

Preliminary data on the number of tenancies terminated in the second half of 2022 was not shared with Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien before the decision was made to lift the eviction ban, despite it being sent to his department.

A report on Wednesday on the Dublin Inquirer website outlined that preliminary data on the number of notices to quit had been shared by the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) with the department in January and February this year – well in advance of the Government decision to lift the ban that was taken in early March.

The data indicated around 9,000 notices to quit were served in the third and fourth quarters of last year.

After the Government made the decision to lift the ban on evictions, Mr O’Brien indicated he did not know how many eviction notices had been issued.

READ MORE

The Government last month decided not to extend a ban on ‘no-fault’ evictions beyond March 31st, having put the ban in place on October 30th last year.

The measure prevented landlords from evicting people, even if they could be issued with a valid notice of termination. The decision to end the ban has been harshly criticised by Opposition politicians and housing charities.

On Wednesday morning, a spokeswoman for Mr O’Brien said the department and the RTB engage on an ongoing basis.

“It is not uncommon for the RTB to share preliminary data at official level which is then subject to further analysis and verification. This data would not have been shared with the Minister.”

The website reported on Wednesday that emails were sent between the RTB and the Department of Housing in January.

[ Eviction ban Q&A: What can you do if you get a termination notice? ]

Emails released by the website show the RTB shared data on January 11th with the department indicating there were 4,745 notices to quit issued in the third quarter of 2022.

On January 19th, the RTB shared unvalidated and preliminary data showing there were around 4,300 notices issued for the last quarter of 2022.

Final data sets published in recent weeks tallied with both those figures.

In a statement published earlier this morning, Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Bróin called on Mr O’Brien to clarify when he knew about the information.

“It is hard to imagine any set of circumstances where Department of Housing officials would not have shared this information with the Minister in advance of such a significant decision”.