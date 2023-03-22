Eviction ban: Five key concessions on housing made by Coalition to secure Independent support

Independent TDs have called for major changes to a scheme, which provides grants to those willing to refurbish derelict and vacant homes. Photograph: iStock

Ahead of a Dáil vote due to take place at around 5pm on a Sinn Féin motion seeking to extend the eviction ban until next year, Government Ministers and officials are locked in talks with Independent and Green Party TDs in an attempt to shore up support.

If Green rebels Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello side with the Opposition, the Coalition will lose its Dáil majority and become even more reliant on Independent votes.

Finding themselves in the position of kingmakers, the Independents have sought and received a number of concessions on housing from the Government. Among them are...

1: THE FAIR DEAL SCHEME

The Regional Independent Group (RIG), which has on occasion supported this Government in key votes, demanded that the Coalition remove the barriers preventing older people in long-term nursing home care from renting their homes.

They want those people, and their families, to be able to let out their homes on fairer terms from this May.

In a lengthy counter-motion, due to be tabled on Wednesday, the Government commits to doing so.

Under these changes, nursing home residents will be able to keep all their income from renting out their family home while living in care. The Coalition has signalled it will eliminate the policy that sees people in nursing homes pay 40 per cent of the rental income from their main home towards the cost of their care, reducing it to zero. This has the potential to unlock a large number of rental properties, and is a win for the regional TDs.

2: THE CROÍ CÓNAITHE SCHEME

A number of Independents have in recent days called for major changes to the Croí Cónaithe scheme, which provides grants for first-time buyers and other owner-occupiers willing to refurbish derelict and vacant homes.

One of the big asks was to include properties built prior to 2007, as opposed to 1993, in a tranche of the scheme, and the Government has accepted this and agreed to make the changes from May onwards.

The Regional Independent Group also called for the scheme to be extended to include properties which would be made available for rent rather than just those that are to be owner occupied. The Government has also agreed to this.

Another big ask was that the grant rates for the scheme be reviewed, as there has been concern that the current payments of up to €50,000 for a derelict house do not keep up with inflation. This has also been conceded by the Coalition, though no figure has been put on it yet. The matter is to be reviewed in the coming weeks.

3: THE RENT-A-ROOM SCHEME

Independent TDs have demanded that the rent-a-room relief scheme be extended to people receiving social welfare payments so that they do not lose out on supplementary benefits such as medical cards.

In its counter-motion, the Coalition says it will extend the scheme’s disregard to those on social welfare recipients and with medical cards from May. It will also allow local authority tenants to participate in the scheme.

4: TAX CONCESSIONS FOR LANDLORDS AND RENTERS

The issue of tax breaks for landlords has been a thorny one for a number of years.

The Government is worried that many small landlords are leaving the market and Independent TDs, including regional group members, have asked that Ministers introduce a tax relief scheme in the budget, to take effect in the current tax year, for small landlords.

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath told the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party on Tuesday night that he was actively exploring taxation options to help keep small landlords in the sector and to further support tenants.

The Government has introduced a rent tax credit valued at up to €500 per renter per year for those paying for rented accommodation from last year to 2025. This could be increased and a significant Budget 2024 package for renters and landlords is now a given.

5: DON’T LIFT THE BAN WITHOUT A PLAN

Sinn Féin TDs have said they accept that the eviction ban cannot go on forever, though their motion calls for it to be extended until next year. In the Dáil, their main line of attack has been that the Government is letting the ban lapse at a time when it does not have a ‘Plan B’ to protect renters.

This is where the Government has found itself most exposed. The shape of a ‘Plan B’ emerged after Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, but there are questions around the feasibility of having the named measures ready by April 1st, when the ban begins to be phased out.

The first element is a scheme for local authorities or housing bodies to purchase a tenant’s home and rent it back to them. The Government says this will be in place by the start of next month, albeit on an “administrative basis”.

Another element of the Coalition’s plan is to give tenants first refusal to buy the property they are renting if their landlord decides to sell, but this will take longer to flesh out. Quite how long is the question, given legislation will be needed. There is no clear timeline for its introduction at this stage.