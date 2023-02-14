European Left group to seek answers from Mick Wallace over ‘wine bars’ claim

In his declaration of interests as a TD for 2015, Mick Wallace declared a 40 per cent stake in Wallace Calcio Limited, which operates wine bars and restaurants in Dublin. From 2016, however, he no longer declared ownership of the firm. Photograph: European Parliament

The leadership of the Left group in the European Parliament is to seek answers from Ireland South MEP Mick Wallace after he claimed to “have three wine bars in Dublin”, though none are on the official register of his financial interests.

Mr Wallace made the comment in a social media video posted by a hard-right Italian MEP, in which he said: “I have three wine bars in Dublin and I sell only Italian wine and I import all the produce from Italy”.

Ownership of wine bars was not declared in the declaration of financial interests that MEPs are obliged to make under the parliament’s code of conduct, which was submitted as Mr Wallace took up his position in 2019.

In a press conference on Tuesday, the leaders of the Left group that Mr Wallace is part of were asked whether there was an undeclared conflict of interest, as the Wexford politician sits on the parliament’s environment, public health and food safety committee, which deals with legislation affecting food and drink vendors.

READ MORE

Manon Aubry, co-chair of the Left group, said Mr Wallace would be asked to clarify whether there was an omission and that the matter would be discussed by the group’s executive body.

[ Wallace-owned firm had debts of more than €444,000 last year ]

“This would be unacceptable, and that’s something we need to discuss within our bureau and with Mick Wallace over the coming weeks,” she said. “If there’s been an omission, then we would condemn it. It is not the type of ethics worthy of our political group.”

Ms Aubry has been the face of efforts to portray the Left group as more ethical than and free from the kind of financial scandal that has engulfed its centre-left rival, the Socialist and Democrats group, in the ongoing “Qatargate” investigation, which saw a second MEP charged and another arrested this week.

“We need to lead by example,” she told journalists when asked about Mr Wallace on Tuesday. “If there has been an omission there is a duty here to respect the rules and ensure full transparency... I will show the same passion defending those principles internally as externally. I believe we need to start by getting our own house in order.”

The video in which Mr Wallace claimed to have three wine bars was posted on TikTok by Alessandro Panza of Italy’s Lega party on February 1st, apparently from an event in the European Parliament. Mr Panza introduces the Ireland South MEP as “a producer of wine in our Piedmont”, describing him as “a member of our family”. Standing beside him, Mr Wallace criticises Irish Government plans for health warnings on alcohol, a controversial topic in Italy.

“I don’t agree with putting the label on the wine saying that wine causes you cancer,” Mr Wallace says. “I have three wine bars in Dublin and I sell only Italian wine and I import all the produce from Italy.”

[ MEPs Wallace and Daly vote against call for tribunal to prosecute Russia for invasion of Ukraine ]

In his declaration of interests as a TD for 2015, Mr Wallace declared a 40 per cent stake in Wallace Calcio Limited, which operates wine bars and restaurants in Dublin. From 2016, however, he no longer declared ownership of the firm.

Company filings for 2017-2018 show its ownership is to be split between Mr Wallace’s niece Tina Harpur, his former partner Patricia Barry and three Italian nationals.

Mr Wallace controversially sold his wine-producing vineyard in Piedmont to his brother Joseph in 2009 at a time when he was engaged with Revenue regarding the under-declaration of VAT. The MEP did not respond to a request for comment.