Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern rejoins Fianna Fáil

Fianna Fáil confirmed that former taoiseach Bertie Ahern is back in the party fold. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision for Irish Times

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern has rejoined Fianna Fáil, a decade after he quit the party in the wake of the findings of the Mahon tribunal.

Fianna Fáil confirmed that Mr Ahern is back in the party fold.

A spokeswoman said: “We received a membership application and it was accepted by the Party.”

The Irish Times understands Mr Ahern has paid the €20 annual fee to be a member.

READ MORE

Under party rules he will have no voting rights for the first year.

Mr Ahern’s return to the party will fuel speculation that he will seek to run for the presidency in 2025.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin signaled last year that the party would give consideration to Mr Ahern rejoining.

It came after the issue was raised at a Fianna Fáil parliamentary party in the context of the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement.

[ Is the time right for Fianna Fáil to invite Bertie Ahern to rejoin the party? ]

Mr Martin had proposed Mr Ahern’s expulsion in the wake of the Mahon tribunal findings in 2012 but Mr Ahern quit the party himself.

Speaking last September Mr Martin said: “He resigned. There was a context there and issue there,” he said.

“As far as I’m concerned, you know, it’s 10 years on. I’m conscious of the contribution he has made to peace in the country, a very significant contribution.”

He also said: “In the fullness of time, certainly we could give that [Mr Ahern rejoining] consideration”.

Mr Martin was asked about the conjecture that Mr Ahern could be Fianna Fáil’s candidate in the 2025 presidential election during an interview with the Irish Times in December.

He said: “It’s a long way off and I’m very conscious that one must respect President Higgins. I’m not even sure that Bertie would want to be president.”

Asked if the pair were now friends Mr Martin said: “Certainly relationships have improved a lot.”

He added: “We get on quite well. We’ll meet at a match or he’ll leave a message for me to give him a ring, invariably about the North. Before I went to meet Boris on one occasion he would have rung to say I think this is where they are. The North is his big interest. He’s involved in a group in the North with people from the loyalist community and unionism – former politicians. So he has a good sense of where loyalism is at.”

Mr Ahern, a former Dublin Central TD was taoiseach between 1997 and 2008 and is credited as being one of the key architects of the Belfast Agreement, the Northern Ireland peace deal signed on Good Friday 1998.

He won three elections as Fianna Fáil leader and served as taoiseach during the Celtic Tiger boom, leaving office shortly before the subsequent economic crash.

The Mahon tribunal rejected Mr Ahern’s evidence in relation to his personal finances as mostly “untrue” and found that, contrary to his sworn evidence, there were no dig-outs in 1993 and 1994.

Mr Ahern has disputed the tribunal’s findings responding to the report in 2012 saying: “I have dedicated my life to politics and serving the interest of the Irish people in politics.

“I have never accepted a bribe or a corrupt payment.”

In a 2015 interview Mr Ahern said he wanted to let bygones be bygones with tribunal chairman Justice Alan Mahon.

He also said: “I don’t hold any grudges to him or his legal team. I want to move on with my life, but they’re wrong, they were wrong then, they’re wrong now and they’ll be wrong ‘til the day I die.”

Mr Ahern will appear alongside Dublin Bay South TD Jim O’Callaghan at an event in his constituency to mark the Belfast Agreement on Thursday evening.

On Mr Ahern’s readmittance to the party Mr O’Callaghan told the Irish Times: “As Fianna Fáil commemorates 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement, it is important and appropriate that Bertie Ahern, one of the driving forces behind that agreement, rejoins the party.”