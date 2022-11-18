Government urged to ensure planned toll increases are stopped to help commuters

On Friday the Department of Transport offered no indication that it would take action to have the increases scrapped or delayed. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

The Government has been urged to put pressure on Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and toll road operators to scrap planned increases in tolls for motorists.

Sinn Féin’s transport spokesman Darren O’Rourke said the increases are “a massive blow to workers and families, coming at a time of record fuel prices”.

He said they will “really hurt commuters” and will disproportionately impact people in rural areas who must use private cars in the absence of public transport options.

He said the increases should not go ahead and “it is the government’s job to make sure that they don’t”.

READ MORE

It was unclear on Friday evening what action the Government would or could take to intervene.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, the relevant minister when it comes to issues related to TII, remains at the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt.

Government sources suggested the matter may be discussed upon his return, possibly at the weekly Coalition leaders’ meeting.

There is said to be a lot of concern in Government about the move, particularly at a time when the Coalition is seeking to ease pressure on households struggling with the cost of living crisis.

But with Mr Ryan away it is unlikely the issue will be considered over the weekend.

The Irish Times reported on Thursday that the TII had confirmed the toll increases to respond to inflation.

Both Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar later raised concern about the timing of the increases and suggested there will be engagement with TII on the issue.

Speaking in Athlone on Friday evening at the beginning of the Fine Gael ardfheis, Mr Varadkar questioned the timing of TII’s decision, saying it came during a particularly difficult period for motorists.

“I think it’s very bad timing, with petrol and diesel prices being so high in the middle of a cost of living crisis. It is very bad timing. And certainly we’ll be discussing the matter with TII and also the Minister of Transport (Eamon Ryan) when he returns (from Cop 27).

Mr Varadkar said the decision was made by TII and not by the Government. He said TII had argued there had been no increase for nine years and the raising of tolls to maximum levels was linked to inflation.

Meanwhile the Oireachtas Transport Committee is to quiz TII on the toll increases at a meeting on November 29th,

Committee chairman, Fine Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell said: “The Committee is very concerned at reports that Transport Infrastructure Ireland has approved increases in toll charges on the M50 and the rest of the motorway network to take effect in January 2023.

“Members would like to hear from TII why it is increasing toll charges during a time of serious cost of living pressures, especially for motorists and businesses who are already dealing with the high price of fuel and related costs.”

On Friday the Department of Transport offered no indication that it would take action to have the increases scrapped or delayed.

Instead a spokeswoman outlined the rationale for the increases.

She said: “In December 2021, TII announced an increase in toll charges for eight toll roads for 2022.

“It should be noted that this was the first increase in tolls for motorcars since 2013. This increase was driven by inflation.”

She added that the board of TII has approved a number of toll changes for 2023.

On the TII operated M50 there is to be an increase of 30c for cars without tags or video accounts on the M50, bringing the toll paid to €3.50.

There will be no change to the Port Tunnel which is also operated by TII.

She said that in the case of the eight public-private partnership (PPP) routes increases have also been agreed.

On seven of the eight routes tolls for cars will increase by 10c while on the M4 there will be an increase of 20c for cars.

She said: “These increase have been driven by inflation of 8.6 per cent” and “Any increase may only take place in line with the Bye-Laws governing each toll road and based on the Consumer Price Index.”

The spokeswoman said that: “Toll revenue is used for purposes including motorway maintenance, toll collection and operations, and for the maintenance of the wider national road network.”