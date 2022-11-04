No December election in Northern Ireland receives broad cross-party welcome

There has a broad cross-party welcome to this morning’s announcement that no election will take place in Northern Ireland before Christmas.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris confirmed the news in a statement on Friday morning, following discussions with North party leaders. No date for a Stormont Assembly election has yet been set.

Mr Heaton-Harris said in his statement he has had “valuable conversations with people across Northern Ireland, including business and community representatives. I have listened to their sincere concerns about the impact and cost of an election at this time”.

He confirmed that no Assembly election will take place in December.

“Current legislation requires me to name a date for an election to take place within 12 weeks of 28 October and next week, I will make a statement in Parliament to lay out my next steps.

“My objective, what the people of Northern Ireland deserve, is the restoration of a strong devolved government. My duty is to create the right environment for the parties in Northern Ireland to work together to restore the devolved institutions and deliver on crucial issues impacting Northern Ireland’s people.

“I do not take this duty lightly, nor do I overlook the very real concerns people have around their cost of living.”

After a last-ditch attempt to restore the Assembly failed last week the Northern Secretary is legally required to call an election which must take place no later than January 20th.

The Electoral Office had been planning for a poll on December 15th.

Northern Ireland has been without an Assembly since the last election in May, when the DUP refused to re-enter the North’s powersharing institutions until its demands over the Northern Ireland protocol – which it opposes – are met.

Decision welcomed

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney welcomed the decision not told hold elections before Christmas.

“Fully share the Secretary of State’s objective; restoration of functioning institutions in NI,” he tweeted.

“We had a good discussion this week, including on legal obligations under NDNA (New Decade New Approach).

“No election pre Christmas is welcome and creates space for progress on other matters. We remain in contact.”

Northern politicians also welcomed the move on Friday.

Stephen Farry of the Alliance said that the Northern Ireland Secretary had listened to concerns and he welcomed the news that there would not be an election as “an election in a vacuum would make things worse”, he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

Mr Farry said the problem remained that there was no Executive in place and there was no clear plan on how to get devolved government restored. There needed to be progress on talks between the UK and the EU in relation to the Northern Ireland Protocol, and reform of the Northern Ireland institutions to make them appropriate for the modern world, he said.

UUP leader Doug Beattie told the BBC: “I think it takes political courage to change your mind when you get something wrong. He (Chris Heaton-Harris) got something wrong. The 28th of October was never a deadline. It was always a guideline.”

He said work needs to be done to find a solution to concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“The bottom line to all of this is we need to get the executive up and running so we can start providing for the people of Northern Ireland,” he said.

SDLP MP Claire Hanna said the decision not to have a Stormont election this side of Christmas is the “right call”.

“It’s probably polite and in the spirit of how things used to be done in the peace process that when somebody U-turns to the right position you don’t give them too much of a hard time about it,” Ms Hanna told RTE Morning Ireland.

“The election wasn’t going to resolve anything. It was going to probably deepen divisions and blow 6 million pounds and eight weeks when we’ve a lot to do.

“I think what will be the test is the steps that the Secretary of State sets out now because there is a lot to be done in terms of legislating for a budget, resolving the issues around what powers civil servants have to act in the interim and setting out steps on how Assembly protocols might be reformed to prevent this sort of veto.”

Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd said a decision over a fresh Stormont election should have been taken a week ago.

He described a “classic example of Tory chaos being imposed upon the people”.

“Now we have no executive, no election, no budget, no ministers, and people facing a deepening economic crisis, particularly in light of yesterday’s announcement from the Bank of England that interest rates are going to rise,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“So this is a classic example of Tory chaos being imposed upon the people.

“Chris Heaton-Harris is part of the political difficulties we find ourselves in… he (Chris Heaton-Harris) has made Liz Truss look competent and I thought that was impossible. The guy has caused major problems here, he has shown his inability to lead, to show a willingness to work with the political parties here or to show any sort of respect for the people we’re supposed to represent.”

Mr O’Dowd also blasted the DUP and said they should be in the executive working with the other parties.

“It is no longer acceptable for them to boycott government,” he added.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has called for a “razor-sharp focus on getting a solution, whether by negotiation or legislation” to the protocol.

“There is no solid basis for a fully functioning Stormont until NIP is replaced with arrangements that unionists can support. Progress in NI only made when unionists and nationalists are aboard,” he tweeted. - Additional reporting PA