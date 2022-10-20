Plan to end direct provision by 2024 set to be watered down amid pressure from Ukraine war

The original paper for ending Ireland’s direct provision system committed to reducing decision times down to nine months, and then to cut it further to no longer than six months by 2024. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The Coalition’s flagship plan to end direct provision by 2024 looks set to be watered down as Government officials consider which parts of the White Paper are “achievable” in light of continuing pressure posed by the war in Ukraine.

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman published the White Paper on ending the 20-year-old direct provision system in early 2021, which made a series of commitments in relation to how asylum seekers would be treated and accommodated in future.

Mr O’Gorman has now said that the war on Ukraine has had an “unavoidable impact on timelines for the implementation of the White Paper”.

An options paper has been drawn up and given to a dedicated White Paper programme board which details the recommendations that could now feasibly be pursued. A source said this paper was different from another document being drawn up to help find long-term accommodation solutions to those fleeing the war, but that there could be overlap between the two.

READ MORE

Last week, The Irish Times reported that residents in direct provision could be asked to pay rent if they are in full-time employment.

[ ‘Hesitancy’ among Ukrainian refugees to move to rural homes, Dáil told ]

Responding to questions from Independent TD Catherine Connolly about the timelines for ending direct provision, Mr O’Gorman said there was now a “vastly changed context” as he suggested that changes to the goals may be considered.

He said an overall review of the “projected timelines and deliverables” in the White Paper was currently under way.

“This is a complex exercise that will take account of both the delays that have arisen as a consequence of the war in Ukraine and the impact of the substantial increase in numbers seeking international protection.

“The planning assumptions underpinning the White Paper is based on average projected arrivals of 3,500 international protection applicants per year. This review is reassessing these projections and how this impacts on key deliverables.”

He said the review was also considering “whether it is preferable to prioritise the implementation of certain aspects of the White Paper reforms over others. The objective of such an approach would be to progress with key reforms that are achievable in the current altered context.

“This could enable progress on a meaningful reform programme that adheres to the key principles of the White Paper. The review will also focus on identifying new approaches that will help the system to manage with the uncertainty and its demand-led nature and address future needs.”

[ State nearing limit of its ability to house Ukrainian refugees and other asylum seekers ]

An initial paper with some options and recommendations has been given to the so-called White Paper programme board.

The original paper for ending Ireland’s direct provision system committed to reducing decision times down to nine months, and then to cut it further to no longer than six months by 2024.

Under the original plans, it was anticipated that all existing direct provision centres would close by the end of 2024. Applicants for international protection would stay in a reception and integration centre for no more than four months.

Since the paper was published the Government has recruited a team to manage the changes and has put in place governance structures to oversee the transition to the new model. Work has also been undertaken to develop the new community accommodation model with some properties acquired.

While there continues to be a high number of Ukrainian refugees arriving into Ireland, there has also been a substantial increase in the number of people seeking international protection with more than 10,000 arrivals in the first three-quarters of 2022.