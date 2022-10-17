Restoring Stormont is ‘vital’ while Northern Ireland protocol talks continue, Martin says

Micheál Martin called for powersharing to resume in meetings with the leaders of the five main Northern Irish parties. Photograph: Paul Faith/Getty Images

The restoration of Stormont is “vital” while negotiations continue to resolve the impasse over the Northern Ireland protocol, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Mr Martin met the North’s five main political parties in Belfast on Monday and described discussions as useful and open.

With 11 days until the October 28th deadline for the powersharing Executive to resume to avoid a fresh election, party leaders also said the talks were constructive.

There has been no functioning government in the North since May’s Assembly poll as the DUP has boycotted its formation until its concerns about the protocol are dealt with.

Speaking to media, Mr Martin said the decision of the electorate should be “honoured and respected”.

“I am very clear in my view that the recent elections should be vindicated, should be realised in the form of the executive and the Assembly being restored.

“We are in very, very challenging times with a very significant cost-of-living crisis.

“It is in that context that the people of Northern Ireland do need an executive and an Assembly to work with everybody else in respect of dealing with these challenges.

“I am also clear that there is clearly a desire with all the major stakeholders for a negotiated resolution of the issues around the protocol.

“That was clear from my meeting with the British prime minister Liz Truss and from my engagement with the European Union. Talks have commenced, they should be allowed to continue and get a resolution around issues with the protocol.

“In the interim I think it is vital that the Assembly is restored.”

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson told media the Irish Government now agreed with him that there is “no quick fix” to the problems created by the protocol and that a “comprehensive deal” was required.

“We are not looking for a tinkering of the protocol arrangement but fundamental change,” he said.

[ Jeffrey Donaldson asks Taoiseach to use influence to stop pro-IRA chants ]

Sinn Féin vice-president and Stormont First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill said there had to be a way forward within the framework of the post-Brexit agreement.

Ms O’Neill confirmed she had not discussed Mr Martin’s weekend criticism of her party, when he accused it of attempting to shut down public debate by threatening defamation action against broadcasters and politicians.

She told reporters that Mr Martin was visiting the North in his capacity as Taoiseach, and that the priority was “getting people through the months ahead”.

Asked about video footage of a crowd appearing to sing a pro-IRA chant in Dublin Airport just days after the Irish women’s soccer team apologised for singing the same song, Mr Martin said he did not believe there is a growing tolerance of violence in Ireland.

He said that there was an “obligation on all of us in politics to make sure we take the culture of the gun out of politics for good”.

[ Martin admits claim that RTÉ provided access to interview was wrong but renews criticism of SF ]

“In terms of the Irish soccer team, the apology was very, very comprehensive and very genuine,” he said.

“There was an acknowledgment in terms of offence that was created”.

Meanwhile, Mr Martin insisted there are no firm proposals to deal with the large influx of refugees following reports the Government is considering charging rent from people living in direct provision centres who are working full-time.

Asked if he supported the idea, he replied: “There are a range of options that may come forward. It’s about having some degree of relative equity about how different refugees are treated in different settings. No clear proposals have come forward yet in relation to that”.

Mr Martin also stressed the need for more homes to be built to tackle the housing crisis.

“ (The Government’s) housing policy is having a very significant impact in terms of the number of houses built, social houses, affordable houses; it’s just over a year old and is already having an impact in terms of legislative underpinning of schemes ...

“But we need to build more houses. This has been discussed by the three parties of Government.”