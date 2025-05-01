Kneecap: will ‘moral outrage’ over controversial comments halt the rappers’ rise?

For Kneecap’s growing fan base, the band’s support of Palestine as they performed at the Coachella music festival in California last month didn’t raise a ripple of surprise.

The Belfast-based rappers who sing mostly in Irish have been consistent in their vocal opposition to Israel’s response to the October 7th Hamas attack.

But an American backlash coincided with UK police investigations into comments made by members of the group during concerts.

One appeared to be shouting “up Hamas, up Hizbullah”.

Footage from another concert appeared to show one of the group shouting “the only good Tory is a dead Tory” and “Kill your local MP”.

Kneecap have since apologised to the families of two murdered British MPs. But they also insist the controversy has been manufactured in retaliation against their pro-Palestine stance and to distract from the real story of what’s happening in Gaza.

Media columnist Hugh Linehan looks at the controversies surrounding Kneecap, how they have responded and whether they are right to argue this is not a story worth covering.

Presented by Bernice Harrison. Produced by Declan Conlon.