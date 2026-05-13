Four to a bed, Keir Starmer, one-off housing, and ice hockey in Dublin?

Janice Maguire at home in the Lissadel Road maisonette in Drimnagh, Dublin. Photo: Dara Mac Dónaill

The Early Edition podcast brings you four of our top stories in under ten minutes each morning from Monday to Friday.

On today’s episode: A spotlight is being shone on the condition of council housing after plans to regenerate one of Dublin’s most neglected flat complexes were halted. Janice Maguire shares a bed with three of her youngest sons. Two sleep at the bottom, and one at the top next to her.

Keir Starmer’s future as the British prime minister is looking increasingly untenable following a string of cabinet resignations yesterday.

Michael McDowell says he wants a fair minded discussion on one-off rural housing.

Several US and Canadian ice hockey stars have emerged as investors in the proposed €250 million ice hockey arena for Dublin.

You’ve heard of the Wild Atlantic Way – now check out a proposal for the Literary Way. Arts Over Borders is an organisation hoping to do for Irish literature what the coastal route has done for tourism.

Presented by Aideen Finnegan