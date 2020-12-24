Wind turbines – an appalling vista?

A chara, – While the suggestion that the prospect of offshore wind farms offers an appalling vista, highlighted by Paul O’Brien (Letters, December 22nd) and reinforced by John Bergin (Letters, December 23rd), it is interesting that neither correspondent suggests an alternative.

The requirement for electricity in today’s world is substantial and growing. Electricity must be generated and every means of generation has costs. It is quite evident that the cost to the environment of many of the current means of generation is far more appalling than the “destruction of scenic views”. – Is mise,

GREG SCANLON,

Shannon,

Co Clare.

Sir, – The recent letters regarding the visual impact of wind turbines have impelled me to proffer an alternative viewpoint.

For me, the sight of wind turbines is not a detriment to a pristine landscape but a visual representation of how we are finally working to conserve that landscape and the Earth for the future.

In a way, I find their presence makes wild spaces seem wilder and more natural.

I am aware that there are difficulties in adjusting to all innovations and new technologies; however, to be so dismissive purely on visual impact does, I feel, miss the bigger picture! – Yours, etc,

ELSPETH HAYES,

The Rower,

Co Kilkenny.

Sir, – To me, wind turbines are beautiful, both in the way their elegant design is honed to their function and in that function itself.

With offshore wind farms, what stands to be lost is the line of the horizon. Still remaining are the elements that can make the view thrilling: the sky behind and the sea in front. Am I wrong in thinking that a wish for a plain horizon is no more reasonable than a wish for a plain night sky, unencumbered by stars? But then I just love the sight of windmills.

I must confess that part of the appeal they hold for me lies in thinking of what they achieve: tirelessly wringing the energy we want every day, out of thin air. – Yours, etc,

ANDREW ROBINSON,

Dublin 4.