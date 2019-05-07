Why Labour is different

Sir, – There was much to commend Pat Leahy’s analysis (“Irish left not serious about being in power”, May 4th), not least the introduction into your pages of the much-neglected adjective “fissiparous”.

However, his claim that the left “prefer talking to doing” is woefully inaccurate, insofar as it is intended to include the Labour Party. On the contrary, Labour has always preferred doing to talking.

We have entered government as a minority coalition partner to achieve lasting benefits for our citizens. Our last period of government saw, for instance, the introduction of free GP care (beginning with those under the age of six), a massive school building programme, a successful referendum on marriage equality, and increases in the minimum wage – to cite just some practical, lasting achievements.

Your columnist is correct that many on the left just want to heckle from the sidelines – it seems to be their raison d’être.

Labour, however, is different. We want a fairer, better Ireland and are prepared to take on the responsibility and risks of government to bring that about. – Yours. etc,

ALEX WHITE,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.

Sir, – Sadly Pat Leahy is broadly correct in his assertion that the Irish left is not serious about being in power. The question Labour Party chairman Jack O’Connor often poses is relevant. Do you want to make noise or make a difference? The Labour Party always sees our role as trying to make a difference. However, we are hindered by politicians of similar outlook sniping at us from the sidelines rather than combining to make more of a difference. It behoves all of us on the left to pull together so that we can seriously tackle the major issues facing us, such as climate change, housing and health. Not to do so is a disgrace and a serious derogation of duty. – Yours, etc,

ROBERT DOWDS,

Clondalkin,

Dublin 22.