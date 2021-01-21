When life imitates art

Sir, – Your front-page photograph by Dara Mac Dónaill (January 20th) shows a woman carrying an umbrella to shield her from the rain on Kildare Street in Dublin. She is passing deVeres art auctioneers, which is displaying a painting of women at a race meeting with parasols. A little research reveals that the painting is called Out for a Stroll – Royal Ascot, by the artist John Fitzgerald. Furthermore, January 20th was John Fitzgerald’s birthday.

With the publicity accorded to the picture by the umbrella-carrying lady, I feel sure she deserves some small fee in recognition – or at least a generous slice of birthday cake! – Yours, etc,

GRAEME GUTHRIE,

Kilmeena,

Westport,

Co Mayo.