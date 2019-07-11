Today and tomorrow

Sir, – In the 1960s, a slower pace of life prevailed, and I recall my first visit to Westport. In the local shop I asked for a copy of today’s Irish Times, only to be told that, “if I wanted today’s paper I would have to come back tomorrow, as today’s paper on sale is yesterday’s”.

Who could not but be charmed by the clarity of the explanation! – Yours, etc,

GRAEME

GUTHRIE,

Kilmeena,

Westport,

Co Mayo.

Sir, – The message we constantly remind our children of, by having it prominently displayed in the downstairs loo, is: “Today well lived makes every yesterday a dream of happiness and every tomorrow a vision of hope”. – Yours,etc,

JOE WALSH,

Dublin 13.