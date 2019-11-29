Time to declare homeless emergency

Sir, – This week marks the sixth anniversary of Enda Kenny declaring Government’s “aim to end homelessness by 2016”. Sunday will mark the fifth anniversary of the death of Jonathan Corrie outside Leinster House; a watershed moment when Irish society at large acknowledged the homelessness emergency.

This month’s homeless figure stands a multiple of December 2014’s, but still there has been no declaration of an emergency. The country is, and has been ready for emergency measures to develop housing for several years now. It is time our leaders faced up to this real emergency, or it is time for them to be faced down on it? Each land-banked vacant building and derelict urban site is a monument to their failure. – Yours, etc,

PAUL McCARTHY,

Phibsboro, Dublin 7.