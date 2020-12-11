The pandemic – a tale of two cities

Sir, – We live in Hong Kong and are currently in a “fourth wave” due to around 100 cases a day for a population of over eight million people.

Since the virus outbreak in January, the number of deaths is about 114 people in total. There is widespread free testing throughout the city, at stations and in high-density areas. All schools, sports and public and private entertainment facilities are closed. Restaurants can open until 6pm with tables of two. Mask-wearing is mandatory everywhere. When you walk anywhere in the city, you notice that everyone, including children, wears masks. Hand sanitisers are also in every public place, as is temperature scanning. The authorities have just introduced a contact tracing app for all buildings and venues. You scan as you arrive and leave, so they can pinpoint exactly who is in the building and potentially affected, should an outbreak occur.

No one can enter Hong Kong unless you have a Hong Kong ID or are a passport holder. If you do enter you are sent to a government-designated hotel, which you pay for and where you must legally stay in your room for two weeks wearing a tracking bracelet. Fines for breaking the rules are high and enforced. You have to have a Covid test to fly into Hong Kong and you are then tested three further times on day one, day 12 and now day 19.

Everyone accepts, though reluctantly, these measures, as it is for the common good. There is no attitude of “These rules don’t apply to me”, as seems to be the case among a certain percentage in Ireland.

We are dismayed watching the news at home. Dr Tony Holohan’s press briefings seem to fall on deaf ears. Talking to friends and family back in Ireland, many tell stories of how packed Dublin city centre is, how many are not wearing masks, how people are travelling around the country and meeting up with more than the allocated households. Frankly, they are all worried and express the view that Ireland will again be in lockdown in January. With a heavy heart, we made the tough decision not to fly home this Christmas as we just feel it is the right thing to do.

While here in Hong Kong the measures may seem extreme, but we appreciate how all citizens here want the same outcome, to protect loved ones, the elderly and the vulnerable from contracting Covid .

Is that not what we all want? – Yours, etc,

SARAH TIERNEY,

Hong Kong.