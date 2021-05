Sir, – I see that your cartoonist is still portraying Boris Johnson in clown’s attire. Mr Johnson has led his country out of the stultifying quagmire that is the EU. He has led a faster innoculation against Covid than any of the major countries in said EU. He has led the Tories to victory in Hartlepool and in councils all over England and is rewriting the political landscape of that country.

Who is the clown here? – Is mise,

CAL HYLAND,

Rosscarbery,

Co Cork.