Sir, – I disagree with Orla Muldoon about why no madding crowd emerged over the Irish Rail train delays caused by signal failures (“Over 20,000 commuters delayed and no madding crowd. Why?”, Opinion & Analysis, May 29th). It was not a case of probabilistic or definitive sense of loss at all. Commuters were taking out their frustration individually using their mobile phones.

Every user-experience student of customer service journeys knows that smartphones are now the airline food of consumer delays: a distraction-cum-entertainment device by proxy. Much to the relief of customer-service desks. – Yours, etc,

ULTAN Ó BROIN,

Florence.