Sir, – In June, Fintan O’Toole contrasted Boris Johnson’s “slovenly response” to the pandemic with Ireland’s enlightened, internationalist approach guided by the EU and the WHO. As the incidence of Covid-19 here overtakes that of the UK (News, August 10th), who will he point the finger at? – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.