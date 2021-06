Sir, – Joe Humphreys’s thoughtful piece on whether a philosopher would make a good political leader (Unthinkable, “Would you vote for a philosopher as taoiseach?”, June 18th) has convinced me. Let’s get it done! But I won’t be backing the suggested slogan of “Everything must change”. Isn’t there a philosopher who might go for “All change is bad, with the possible exception of dentistry”? – Yours, etc,

DAVID HARRIS,

Poole, Dorset.