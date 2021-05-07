Little sign of conciliation in Northern Ireland

Sir, – Michael McDowell says that the North needs conciliation, not a referendum (Opinion & Analysis, May 5th).

When there is not the remotest sign of such a coming together between the opposed aspirations of the population, how does he see conciliation being achieved? For the irredentists of both sides, there is no solution other than a united Irish republic or a continuance of the status quo. There does appear to be a more moderate drift from both sides into a middle position, but at the rate things are going, the 200th anniversary of the Stormont parliament is a more likely date for a settlement. – Yours, etc,

A JONES,

Mullagh,

Co Cavan.