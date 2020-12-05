Last call for an unwelcome term

Sir, – Brian Anthony makes a good point about abolishing the term “wet pubs” once this dispiriting year ends (Letters, December 4th).

It is remarkable that, in introducing this nomenclature, two words with opposite, yet equally undesirable, properties were found. The idea of being “wet”, attached to say a blanket or weekend, is an indicator of misery. “Dry” meanwhile suggests dullness, lacking fun, wit or spontaneity, and is unlikely to attract anyone seeking company.

Unfortunately the only other prefix to distinguish pubs that serve food – the “gastropub” – probably elicits an even more unpleasant association. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.