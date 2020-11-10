Joe Biden’s victory and setting a new course for the US

Sir, – I am quite taken by how the media and news reports seem to have returned to a level of calmness not seen for four years. Long may it last.– Yours, etc,

PAUL KEENAN,

Killiney,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – The Trump era has given us more than a glimpse into the fragile nature of democracy. The chipping away of accepted norms of truth, decency respect and integrity ultimately help create a very dysfunctional political system. Here in Europe we have ample examples of the steady rise of extremist thinking and the politics of fear. We need to strive to protect our democracies from any form of extremism. – Yours, etc,

MARY BARRETT,

Raheny,

Dublin 5.

Sir, – Never has that hateful epithet “loser” been so apposite as it is now in the case of the defeated one-term US president Donald Trump. – Yours, etc,

PÁDRAIC HARVEY,

An Cheathrú Rua,

Co na Gaillimhe.

Sir, – While many people probably think that currently the happiest man in America is president-elect Joe Biden, surely it has to be Dr Fauci. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN CULLEN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – At least the American presidential election has had one result, it has kept coronavirus news off the first three pages of your morning paper so we could start the day with some good news. – Yours, etc,

DAVID MURNANE,

Dunshaughlin,

Co Meath.

Sir, – The election of Joe Biden as president of the United States is extremely good news for Ireland. His genuine pride and enthusiasm for his Irish ancestry will enhance the positive profile and image of Ireland in America. It will protect the integrity of the Belfast Agreement and deter the UK from breaking it. Very importantly, it will provide Ireland with an opportunity to become a diplomatic bridge that could play a key and influential role in relations between the US and the EU. – Yours, etc,

DONAL McAULIFFE,

Harold’s Cross,

Dublin 6W.

Sir, – I am over the moon with joy and relief at Joe Biden’s win. He has to undo the damage done by Donald Trump. He respects the importance of our bonds with our allies, will rejoin the World Health Organisation, and become a champion for addressing climate change. He will do his very best, which is all we can ask for. – Yours, etc,

JUDITH CONWAY,

Mashpee,

Massachusetts, US.

Sir, – Now that the American nightmare is ending, let us hope that the American dream will soon be reinstated. – Yours, etc,

RONNY SWAIN,

Bishopstown,

Cork.

Sir, – In 2015, I travelled to Ireland for the first time, from the US. Walking around Dublin on my first morning, I was approached by a man about my age (67) who, somehow, recognised me as a tourist, and asked me how I was enjoying my stay. He guessed quickly that I was from the US and asked me, “What do you think of this Mr Trump fellow?” I was embarrassed that Mr Trump was even being considered as a candidate for president. He laid a sympathetic hand on my shoulder and said, “Don’t worry. I know you folks will do the right thing.”

Well, “we” didn’t and I felt like I could never return to Dublin, for fear I would see that gentleman on the street again. It has all changed, and I can’t wait to come back to Dublin. – Yours, etc,

JOHN GLEASON,

Vacaville,

California, US.

Sir, – No doubt US politics will remain fraught but hopefully in Joe Biden we will witness the resurrection of consensus and courtesy as counter-weights to any continuing discord. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN FALTER,

Ballyshannon,

Co Donegal.

Sir, – I think, at this stage, I know more about Maricopa County, Arizona, and Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, among others, in the US, than I do about my own native Co Limerick! Fascinating TV viewing, but I’m exhausted! I’m looking forward, finally, to a decent night’s sleep. – Yours, etc,

PAT SHANAHAN,

Corbally,

Limerick.

Sir, – When 6,500 acres of farmland were flooded to create the Blessington lakes under the Liffey hydroelectric scheme, 54 residential holdings and 12 labourers’ cottages had been demolished.

As the sluice gate was lowered at Poulaphouca in 1940 one dwelling still stood. The occupant, one John Callaghan, refused to move. He stood his ground until the rising waters forced him to move the open fire up on to the hobstone. If you believe in reincarnation I’m sure you’ll accept that a soul could transmigrate from Valleymount to Washington. – Yours, etc,

MATTIE LENNON,

Lacken,

Blessington,

Co Wicklow.

A chara, – Now that Mayo has the White House, a visit from “Uncle Sam” surely can’t be too far away! – Is mise,

JOHN KELLY,

Bennekerry,

Co Carlow.

Sir, – If Mr Trump refuses to vacate the White House, will he then become known as Resident Trump? – Yours, etc,

DENIS RYAN,

Knocknacarra,

Galway.

Sir, – Is it too late for Mr Trump to introduce legislation, similar to that enacted in the Dáil , banning all evictions during the pandemic? – Yours, etc,

CHARLES SMYTH,

Kells,

Co Meath.

Sir, – Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are conservative, Christian democratic parties. Why then do so many of their voters identify so strongly with the social liberal, centre-left Democratic Party in the United States? Do they not know what they are voting for in Irish general elections? – Yours, etc,

REAMONN O’LUAN,

Churchtown,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – From ghoulies and ghosties, and long-legged beasties, and things that go Trump in the night, Lord deliver us! – Yours, etc,

HAZEL COFFEY,

Westport,

Co Mayo.

Sir, – I note that young Irish citizens have been particularly enthused by the excitement of the US elections and the realisation that a man grounded in the principles of fundamental decency has attained the highest of offices. I would remind them that the vast majority of Irish politicians, of various ideological hues, are also imbued with that same sense of decency, purpose and patriotism. We should never take our democracy for granted. Now is the time for people to intellectually engage, debate and participate. – Yours, etc,

DAVID HUMPHREYS,

Glenstal, Co Limerick.

Sir, – Is it appropriate to use the definite article when describing Ballina as “the” ancestral home of US president-Elect Joe Biden? The Mayo town is one of the Biden ancestral homes. The Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth can also lay claim to being an ancestral home. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN MARTIN,

Broadstairs,

Kent, England.

Sir, – Sarah Burns presents a clear picture of Joe Biden’s Irish ancestry (“US president-elect proud to highlight Irish heritage”, World, November 9th). In short, Mr Biden’s mother, Jean, was born in 1917. Jean’s mother was a Blewitt whose ancestors came from Ballina while her father was a Finnegan whose forebears hailed from the Cooley Peninsula. In moving from the Blewitt to the Finnegan line Sarah Burns refers to Joe Biden’s “other great-great-grandfather”. I think that may be over-egging the Irish pudding somewhat.

Mr Biden, like the rest of us, had eight great-great-grandfathers. We know so far that two of them were born in Ireland. That leaves six to be claimed (not to speak of eight great-great-grandmothers). I am having a good look around Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny, this week and will report on any progress. We’ll make a hurler of him yet. – Yours, etc,

PAT O’BRIEN,

Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny.

Sir, – Many congratulations to your US Correspondent Suzanne Lynch for her fantastic coverage of US politics. She deserves a well-earned rest, but possibly not until the new tenant of the White House has been given the keys. – Yours, etc,

DES SMYTH,

Mount Merrion,

Co Dublin