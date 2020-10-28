Garda checkpoints

Sir, – Driving north on the M1 from Dublin on Friday, there was a 30-minute tailback leading to a Garda checkpoint.

The Gardaí were doing nothing that I could see by way of challenging any motorist. They seemed to be just deliberately slowing the traffic as if to make a point, maybe discouraging vehicles from being on the public road in the first place.

Does it matter to them that all they are doing is alienating the travelling public?

Also, they seemed to be masquerading as a road works as none of the signage referred to police and there were road world signs in place but no workmen in view. – Yours, etc,

DAVID MCCARTER,

Co Down.