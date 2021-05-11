Fine Gael and Dublin Bay South

A chara, – Observing the dramatic manner of Kate O’Connell’s recent exit from the political stage, with blame being scattered in all directions, it strikes me that a more appropriate target for her opprobrium might lie closer to home (“Former Fine Gael TD claims there were people in party who ‘planned’ her exit “, News, May 7th).

Regular, unrestrained and often bitter criticism of one’s own party leader is not a particularly helpful way in which to progress a career as a politician, nor is it especially smart or canny.

As a prolific and outspoken commentator, perhaps a career in the media might prove a better outlet for her undoubted talents? Either that, or join the choir. – Is mise,

DAVID CARROLL,

Dublin 2.