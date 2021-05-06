DUP leadership

Sir, – Edwin Poots is clearly certain that the Earth was formed in 4,000 BC. I would very much appreciate it if he would let us know when the world will end. I am planning to celebrate my 90th birthday in 2029 with a Caribbean cruise, and before I pay my booking deposit it would be reassuring to hear Mr Poots confirm that there will still be a Caribbean Sea in which to cruise. – Yours, etc,

GRAEME GUTHRIE,

Westport,

Co Mayo.

Sir, – I hope Edwin Poots and his supporters won’t be put off by Fintan O’Toole (“Earth calling Edwin Poots – we have a problem”, Opinion & Analysis, May 4th). Surely a bit of ould creationism and solid fundamentalism on the part of Mr Poots, as DUP leader, can only add to the gaiety of the nation. – Yours, etc,

MICK O’BRIEN,

Springmount,

Kilkenny.

Sir, – Some people seem to fear that Northern Ireland may be reverting to the 17th century. I think it is more likely that it will return to October 23rd, 4004 BC, and attempt to make the world anew. – Yours, etc,

PAT McQUAILE,

Drogheda,

Co Louth.

Sir, – Scorn not Edwin Poots’s belief that the Earth is 6,000 years old. We all have to draw a line under the past. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN McALEER,

Omagh,

Co Tyrone.