DUP leadership

Sir, – The toppling of Arlene Foster has raised consideration of what shade of unionism the DUP should be.

Much is made of the drift in recent elections of DUP voters to the Alliance Party.

The difference between DUP unionism and the Alliance party is that the latter attracts a unionist membership that knows how to say Yes. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL

WILSON,

Belfast 6.

Sir, – If, as now seems more likely then ever before, that Arlene Foster’s position as not just Democratic Unionist Party leader but as First Minister of Northern Ireland is under threat because of her more progressive attitude in regard to LGBTQ rights and also her stance in regard to the Northern Ireland protocol, then at best it is a retrograde step in terms of its timing and at a worse a clear indication that the DUP is still unwilling to be inclusive in thinking of the rights of everyone in Northern Ireland.

A more compassionate attitude to the rights of the LGBTQ community can only be a good thing, and stability and not uncertainty needs to be the order of the day in terms of navigating the choppy waters of Brexit on the entire island. – Yours, etc,

RONAN

BYRNE,

Churchtown,

Dublin 14.