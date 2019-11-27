Converting convents for asylum-seekers

Sir, – Joe Coy’s excellent suggestion of converting empty convents and monasteries lying idle as congregations retrench is one of those “Why didn’t we think of this sooner?” ideas (Letters, November 26th).

May I further suggest that, built as they were (directly or indirectly) on donations by the faithful, that they be made available for a nominal charge? It would be the Christian thing to do. They could receive their reward in the next world, as we are oft exhorted to.

Until then, the State might undertake to rehouse the remaining religious in more manageable, economical-to-run houses. – Yours, etc,

JOHN COLLINS,

Co Kilkenny.