Climate change is fundamentally a moral issue

Sir, – The Minister for Climate Action and the Environment Richard Bruton has said that we require a “revolution in how we live” in order to combat climate change.

We welcome this acknowledgement and the recent steps he has taken.

We hope that his resolve to take meaningful action will be strengthened as the COP 24 climate conference comes to a close in Katowice, Poland.

We write from a faith perspective. Inspired by the leadership of Pope Francis expressed in his ecological encyclical Laudato Si, which he addressed to all the peoples of the world, we believe that all are stewards of the Earth with a duty of care. Many of our religious congregations are working in countries where climate change has already caused destruction through droughts, typhoons and rising seas.

The situation will get worse if the average global temperature rises above 1.5 degrees Celsius of pre-industrial levels. At present we are hurtling towards 3 or 4 degrees of warming. This will be catastrophic and Ireland, at present, is one of the worst contributors. Ireland emits the same amount of greenhouse gases as the 400 million poorest people on Earth. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is fundamentally a moral issue.

Ireland is failing to meet its obligation to take action on climate change: according the Climate Change Performance Index, published on December 10th, Ireland ranks worst in the EU, and without radical change we will fail to meet both our 2020 and 2030 targets. At the summit in Poland, renowned naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough called on leaders to take action: “The continuation of our civilisations, and the natural world upon which we depend, is in your hands.” We too believe that real political leadership is needed to get our country’s efforts back on track.

People will remember that over the past decade the Irish Government insisted on our obligation to repay irresponsible bank debts, no matter the level of austerity required. The responsibilities arising from Government commitments to safeguard and protect the earth, our common home, must be treated just as seriously. If we could do what was needed to protect the banking system, surely we can do what is needed to protect the environment and our eco-systems.

In signing the 2015 Paris Agreement, Ireland committed to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions to specified levels by 2020 and 2030. Our target for 2020 is to achieve a 20 per cent reduction of non-ETS (Emissions Trading Scheme) emissions.

However, the Environmental Protection Agency reported that Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions were actually 300 million tonnes over the limit in 2017. According to the Department of Climate Action and Environment itself, we will fall short of our targets unless we take decisive action: “It is clear that further policies and measures beyond those that are already in place will be necessary to address compliance with Ireland’s obligations”.

Irish people recognise the need for effective action on climate change, and we understand that the costs will be much higher if we delay. The Citizens’ Assembly expressed this concern, and laid out 13 recommendations that would aid the State in achieving its targets. These recommendations stressed the need to place climate change considerations at the centre of policy-making, to address energy policy, transport policy, and agricultural and land use policy. We urge the Government to implement the recommendations immediately.

Paying for climate change is unavoidable: penalties and fines are inevitable. The cost to Ireland of missing our targets is estimated at €600 million per annum from 2021 to 2030, as stated by Joseph Curtin of UCC at an Oireachtas Committee hearing on May 16th. However, spending tax-money to pay fines instead of tackling the problem is totally unacceptable. We believe that, if necessary, green bonds, newly announced by the NTMA, should be used to borrow the funding required to implement the appropriate measures to meet our targets. This is infinitely preferable to the alternative of missing our agreed targets, facing the environmental consequences, and paying the penalties.

As Mr Bruton assumes stewardship of his new department, he has the opportunity to refocus the Government’s efforts; to constantly press Cabinet to put our common home front and centre of all Government policy; to make up for our shortfalls; and to meet our national target to reduce our carbon emissions and achieve a carbon neutral economy by 2050. As the summit in Katowice comes to a close, our work is only beginning.

We sincerely wish Mr Bruton well, and offer him our full support in the urgent work that needs to be done. – Yours, etc,

