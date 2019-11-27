Calling out Transition Year

Sir, – I commend the Institute of Education and its progressive approach to Transition Year (“Private school accused of heating up points race in fourth year”, Carl O’Brien, November 25th).

Clearly the phrase “doss year” is not without merit. It is in many cases a complete waste of time for our students, who very often fall out of the habit of studying, in favour of photocopying, school trips, waitressing and filing.

I look forward to the complete abolition of the farce that is Transition Year as time moves on. – Yours, etc,

COLETTE MURPHY,

Co Wicklow.