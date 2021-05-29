Brexit and its consequences

Sir, – James Lancaster and David Harris criticise Fintan O’Toole for highlighting the problems created by the UK’s decision to leave the EU (Letters, May 27th). The fact that Boris Johnson went for the hardest Brexit deal possible compounds matters. In my opinion it is entirely appropriate that The Irish Times expresses the concerns of the Irish people regarding the British government’s attempts to undermine the treaty and in particular the Northern Ireland protocol. To say that most Leave voters in the UK are extremely happy with the consequences of Brexit seems to be wildly optimistic, if the strong concerns of the farming and fishing communities are anything to go by. – Yours, etc,

CYRIL O’NEILL,

Edenderry,

Co Offaly.