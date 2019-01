Sir, – Could I make a suggestion for Aer Lingus on its transatlantic routes? It would be very helpful if Aer Lingus would make a rule that people in economy class should not tilt their seats back but should remain upright at all times. There is simply no room to accommodate tilting.

People will notice that there is no tilting on a competitor airline that shall remain nameless! – Yours, etc,

WILLIE McCARTER,

Fahan,

Co Donegal.