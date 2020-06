Sir, – As a cyclist and former school principal I was appalled to see the photograph of Green Party leader Eamon Ryan arriving at Leinster House on his bicycle (Home News, June 13th).

Not only was he not wearing a helmet, but he also had a shopping bag hanging from the handlebars. What sort of example is this for fellow cyclists – especially younger ones? – Yours, etc,

ÁINNLE O’NEILL,

Dublin 6W.