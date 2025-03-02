‘Next in is Micheál Martin with a bowl of shamrock’: Irish Times readers react to Trump-Zelenskiy meeting

Sir, – I have just been watching, with horror, the meeting in the Oval Office between Presidents Trump and Zelenskiy.

In my opinion President Zelenskiy is a man of courage, dignity and principle.

We’ve seen him standing up, unlike Macron and Starmer, to Trump’s out-of-control bullying and his sycophantic vice-president Vance telling him he wasn’t grateful enough to his host, despite the fact Zelenskiy has repeatedly thanked America for its help and support.

It raises the uncomfortable question of how far countries are willing to go to placate the unhinged, so called “leader of the free world”.

And what happened to the message we were always taught growing up, that we should stand up to the bully, who is a coward at heart?

Trump wanted a deal that suited just himself. This, of course, involved access to Ukrainian “earth minerals” plus a cosy relationship with Vladimir Putin, who wouldn’t break any agreement with his pal Trump – despite the fact that Putin has undoubtedly broken numerous deals he has signed, and invaded Ukraine despite his promise he wouldn’t.

In the Oval Office discussions, Trump shouted out over Zelenskiy, jabbing his finger continually and aggressively at him. And then both Trump and Vance hollered about Zelenskiy’s “lack of respect”. The only people showing lack of respect were Trump and Vance. Those 10 minutes of argument showed us Trump for the horrendous bully he is. And, of course, he then began asserting that all the problems of this diplomatic debacle were Zelenskiy’s fault.

I wonder how Prince Charles feels now about his letter inviting the American president to Britain? And, will Micheál Martin follow the Macron and Starmer route and try a charm offensive on Trump? Maybe it’s time, in the name of democracy, to stand up and be counted. As Edmund Burke said, “All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.”

In my opinion, it’s Zelenskiy who should be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Yours, etc,

Martha McCarron,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – It’s hard to imagine that Theodore Roosevelt ever expected the “bully pulpit” to be abused in the manner in which Trump humiliated Zelenskiy in the Oval Office and delighted Putin in front of the international press. Has the US lost its moral compass completely?

Yours, etc,

Philip Carroll,

Celbridge,

Co Kildare.

Sir, – Anyone who witnessed President Trump’s imperious chastisement of President Zelenskiy must be wondering whether we should give the Taoiseach Covid before St Patrick’s Day. It is well to remember that American isolationism is not new. But this new leadership style where a Russian autocrat is encouraged at every turn and a courageous democrat such as Volodomyr Zelenskiy is chided and belittled like an errant child is no good for anyone. It was very interesting to see the dexterous way in which vice-president Vance stirred the contumelious pot. Let us pray his predatory and opportunistic politics do not prosper.

For the first time in my life, I find myself agreeing with President Trump. It is time Europeans stopped depending on the United States. No one is dancing. But this is most certainly a crossroads. Ritual humiliation has no place in transatlantic relations.

Yours, etc,

Michael Deesy,

Bandon,

Co Cork.

Sir, – And next in is Micheál Martin with a bowl of shamrock.

Yours, etc,

Thomas Morris Gormally,

Rathangan,

Co Kildare.

Sir, – The White House is indelibly stained. The presidency is disgraced. Let us not entirely discard our values by having our Government represented there.

Yours, etc,

Denis Meehan,

Valencia,

Spain.

Sir, – I definitely feel closer to Kyiv than Washington right now.

Yours, etc,

Joe Molloy,

Oranmore,

Co Galway.