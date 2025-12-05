Sections
Subscriber Only
Opinion
If we’re going to start renaming everything, why stop at Herzog Park?
Let’s dename Ireland. I mean, who wants to live in a country called Anger Land?
Now there’s an actual Oireachtas bill proposing to rename the airport after Seán Lemass, the Taoiseach who waved his magic wand and turned Ireland into an economic miracle. He’ll fit nicely, until someday someone remembers he used to be a gun-toting guerrilla in the revolutionary years. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times
Justine McCarthy
Fri Dec 05 2025 - 06:00
•
4 MIN READ
Justine McCarthy
