Thirty ways to immediately improve life in Dublin

Jack Morley skateboarding in Dún Laoghaire with his dogs, Mystic and Astra. We don’t just need more skateparks, but aspects of street design that can be utilised by skaters. It creates eyes on the street, and fosters community among young people. Photograph: Tom Honan

Arguing about Dublin isn’t going to get it anywhere. What can be offered though are solutions of various kinds. We already know the answers to improving street life, social cohesion, safety, and a much improved atmosphere in the city. Here are my 30 immediate suggestions for fixing Dublin. Many of these are superficial, but they will help.