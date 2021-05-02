Zaghari-Ratcliffe to be freed after ‘payment of military debt’

British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be released “after the payment of a military debt” owed by Britain to Tehran, Iran’s state television said on Sunday, citing an Iranian official.

The official confirmed separately a report by a Lebanese pro-Iranian television channel, al-Mayadeen, that Tehran and Washington have agreed on deal to swap prisoners and to release Iranian funds held in the United States.

“The release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in exchange for the UK’s payment of its £400 million (€460 million) debt to Iran has also been finalised,” he said. The report comes the week after Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was sentenced to another year in prison in Iran, on top of a five-year sentence she already served in the Islamic Republic.

The mother-of-one’s new sentence came amid negotiations as Tehran sought hundreds of millions of pounds from the UK from a decades-old arms deal.

While employed at the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency, she was taken into custody at Tehran airport in April 2016 as she was returning home to Britain after visiting family with her daughter.

She was convicted of plotting the overthrow of Iran’s government, a charge that she, her supporters and rights groups deny.

The latest sentence was for charges of spreading “propaganda against the system” for participating in a protest in front of the Iranian embassy in London in 2009. – Reuters/PA