Pro-Russian Czech president faces challenge from newcomer in runoff election

Russia-friendly Czech president Milos Zeman won the first round of voting to retain his job on Saturday, but pro-western runner-up Jiri Drahos will be a formidable opponent in the second round vote in two weeks, nearly complete results showed.

The vote is seen as a referendum on the 73-year-old Zeman, in office since 2013, who has criticised immigration flows from Muslim countries and Germany’s decision to accept many migrants.

While most Czechs share his views on immigration, Mr Zeman’s inclination towards far-right groups and his warm relations with Russia and China have split public opinion, with a sizeable chunk of the electorate favouring pro-western candidates, including 68-year-old academic Mr Drahos.

Czech presidents have limited executive powers, but Mr Zeman and his predecessors have had a strong influence on public debate. They are also pivotal in forming governments - which the European Union and NATO member country is now trying to do.

With votes from 98.9 per cent of districts counted, Mr Zeman led the race with 38.6 per cent of votes, while Mr Drahos had won 26.6 percent.

That means a run-off needs to be held, and the balance of power may be closer than the first round showed. Four other candidates who ended between the third and sixth place and among them won 32.5 per cent, all endorsed Mr Drahos for the second round due on January 26th-27th.

“This looks hopeful,” Mr Drahos told supporters and reporters at a Prague theatre after most results had come in. “By far the toughest game now awaits against Milos Zeman and his advisers... Come to vote, come to vote, come to vote.”

Mr Zeman, who had shunned public debates ahead of the first round, accepted Mr Drahos’ challenge to a television duel and said he hoped voters could make up their own mind.

“I assume citizens have their own opinion and their own reason. They are not puppets that can be manipulated by endorsement from whoever,” Mr Zeman told reporters at his campaign headquarters.

A win for the soft-spoken, grey-haired chemical engineer Mr Drahos could mean the tone of the Czech leadership shifts closer to the EU mainstream.

“I voted for Professor Drahos because I want someone who will not push us to the East and who will not be a disgrace,” said lawyer Matej Gredl (30) after he voted in Prague.

The outcome may also influence Czech prime minister Andrej Babis’s chances of forming a cabinet. His first attempt to rule in a minority administration is likely to be rejected by parliament next week.

Mr Zeman has backed Mr Babis and said he would give him another chance even though the billionaire businessman has struggled to get support from other parties while he battles police allegations that he illegally obtained EU subsidies a decade ago. Mr Babis denies wrongdoing. –Reuters