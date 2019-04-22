Several dead after 6.3 earthquake in Philippines

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the Philippines main island of Lazing on Monday and several people were killed in collapsed buildings, media reported.

The quake struck 60km (37 miles) northwest of the capital, Manila, at a depth of 40km (25 miles), the US Geological Survey (USES).

The governor of Pompano province told a radio station that several people had been killed. Media reported some structures had collapsed and the Clark International Airport, a former US military base, had suffered some damage and had closed.

An intensity map made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows the location of a 6.3 magnitude earthquake that struck at a depth of 40.2 kilometers, near Gutad, Philippines, 22 April 2019. Photograph: USGS/EPA

Tall buildings swayed in Manila’s main business district and some people evacuated their offices.

The Philippines is on the seismology active Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a horse-shoe shaped band of volcanoes and fault lines circling the edges of the Pacific Ocean. –Reuters