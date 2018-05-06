Pakistan minister shot in suspected assassination attempt

Pakistan’s interior minister has been injured in a suspected assassination attempt during an election rally in Punjab province.

Ahsan Iqbal (59) was shot in the right shoulder after he addressed a crowd in the town of Narowal.

A suspect was arrested at the scene and was being interrogated by the police on Sunday.

Iqbal’s son, Ahmad, told Geo News that his father was conscious and out of danger after being airlifted to hospital.

The chief minister of Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif, condemned the attack.

The Pakistani prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, has demanded a report on the incident from the provincial police chief.

The shooting is likely to increase political tensions before general elections expected in late July.

Iqbal took charge of the interior ministry last year and has been in cabinet since Abbasi’s PML-N came to power in 2013. He is also the minister for planning, development and reforms. – Guardian service