Congo confirms new Ebola case, 1,000km from eastern outbreak
In April, Congo was days from declaring end of second-largest Ebola epidemic on record
Ebola responders carry the body of an 11-year-old girl who died after being admitted to an Ebola treatment centre in Beni, Congo, Photograph: Finbarr O’Reilly/The New York Times
Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed a case of Ebola in the western province of Equateur, over 1,000km away from the ongoing outbreak in the country’s east, Health Minister Eteni Longondo told journalists on Monday.
The diagnosis presents a fresh challenge to health authorities. In April, Congo was days from declaring the end of the second-largest Ebola epidemic on record when a new chain of infection was confirmed in the east. – Reuters