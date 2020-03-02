Indemnity deal with congregations over redress was mistake, says Martin

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has described as “a mistake” the controversial 2002 State indemnity deal concluded by the then government with 18 religious congregations that had run residential institutions for children. The State had ultimate responsibility for the institutions.

Meanwhile, retired High Court judge Mary Laffoy has said she resigned as chair of the Commission to Inquire into Child Abuse in 2003 because of “resistance” to the commission by the Department of Education. She recalled saying to colleagues at the time: “I think they want us to wilt on the vine.”

Both Mr Martin and Ms Laffoy speak in part one of the documentary Redress: Breaking the Silence to be broadcast on RTÉ One television at 9.35pm on Monday.

Under the 2002 deal all 18 religious congregations concerned were indemnified by the State against any future legal actions taken against them by survivors of abuse in the institutions they ran, in return for a €128 million contribution to State redress costs.

Mr Martin was minister for health and children in the government which concluded the deal. On June 5th, 2002, it was bought to the final cabinet meeting of that Fianna Fáil/Progressive Democrats government by then minister for education Michael Woods. Despite warnings from attorney general Michael McDowell the indemnity deal was agreed.

In the documentary Mr Martin says: “I think there was that window. You’re talking about the last cabinet meeting [of that government]. This is something that has been negotiated. It’s in the best interests of everybody, bring it to closure and that’s how it got through.”

He continues, however, “and in retrospect in my view, that was, that was, that was a mistake at the time”.

‘Like a legal battle’

Ms Laffoy recalled that almost from the beginning of the commission’s work in 2000 “most of the congregations were not co-operating ... it was being fought like a legal battle”.

There were also difficulties with the Department of Education when it came to accessing records. “The records they had ... they were crucial to the investigation – it is true that it was a difficult task for the department but I think there was more to it than that – I think there was resistance.”

By 2003, as chair of the commission: “I was conscious that if it was going nowhere – the effect it was going to have on survivors, the expense to the public, we had spent €10 million at that stage.”

She resigned in September 2003. “The main objective was to shake them into doing something because it was going on and on and on,” she says.

“I’m not one to give up, that’s for sure. There wasn’t a desire that the survivors would get an opportunity to tell their story – and that the commission would be in a position to make findings. The commission did not get sufficient support from the State to do its work.”

In response, then taoiseach Bertie Ahern tells the documentary: “I never quite understood what we were doing to make life difficult for her. I don’t think the government I was part of ever, ever, ever resisted her work and my view is she shouldn’t have resigned. She, she walked out at a sensitive period and she would have been better to stay and finish the job.”